Wings of Freedom Tour

The Wings of Freedom Tour will be at the Corvallis Municipal Airport through Friday.

A living history exhibit put on by the nonprofit Collings Foundation, the tour features five fully restored American military aircraft from World War II, including the only B-24J Liberator bomber still flying.

Two other bombers, a B-17 Flying Fortress and a B-25 Mitchell, are also on display, along with a pair of fighters, a P-51 Mustang and a P-40 Warhawk.

Tours of the aircraft are available at a cost of $15 for adults and $5 for children under 12, and half-hour flights on the bombers are available for $400-$450. Training flights on the fighters can be booked starting at $2,200 for a half-hour.

For reservations or more information, call 800-568-8924.