Forecasters say Thanksgiving Day in the mid-valley is going to be wet and windy, with highs around 50 and gusts up to 33 mph. More rain is expected Thursday night, with lows only dropping to around 44. Friday should bring more rain, with highs near 50, but much less wind.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Thanksgiving Day: Rain. High near 50. South wind 11 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Thursday night: Rain. Low around 44. South wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Friday: Rain. High near 50. South wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Corvallis
Thanksgiving Day: Rain. High near 50. South wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Thursday night: Rain. Low around 44. South wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Friday: Rain. High near 50. South southwest wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Lebanon
Thanksgiving Day: Rain. High near 50. South wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Thursday night: Rain. Low around 44. South wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Friday: Rain. High near 49. South wind 7 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.