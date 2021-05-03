Thanks Mom culinary event returns to Benton County

Thanks Mom – Culinary Comfort Celebration, a Benton County dining event, is back for an encore starting Wednesday and continuing through Sunday.
More than 20 local businesses will have special menu items inspired by chefs and staff members’ mothers, supportive loved ones and comfort food memories.
Thanks Mom is organized by the community social media group Corvallis Culinary Connections.
Michele Colomb, a foodie who created Corvallis Culinary Connections, hatched the idea for the event last year, as restaurants would miss out on a surge of dining during Oregon State University’s Mom’s Weekend and on Mother’s Day due to the pandemic.
This year, the situation is much the same. And so is Thanks Mom.
“It’s all for the same cause. It’s all about celebrating moms,” Colomb said.
“We’re all still needing comfort. We’re all still needing comfort food, and we’re all still needing to support the restaurants,” she added.
Emma Chemey, marketing coordinator for Forks & Corks, a Corvallis catering company, said that Thanks Mom will provide a bit of an extra boost to businesses that really need it during the pandemic.
“Normally, we’d have not just Mother’s Day, but events in general, weddings, corporate and social events,” Chemey said.
Forks & Corks Catering offers two different Mother’s Day brunch packages that serve four for Thanks Mom, but residents must order by Wednesday.
The business also is offering desserts including a “Mom’s Chocolate Cake.”
“All of us here have different memories of our moms making us chocolate cake for our birthday or graduations or other special events,” Chemey said.
Frankie’s Restaurant in North Albany is offering a special multicourse meal on Mother’s Day itself.
“We try and flex our muscles a couple times a year, but we haven’t been able to do it lately due to the regulations and everything,” said owner Kevin Fujikawa.
“For Mother’s Day, we really wanted to express some creativity that we haven’t been able to do lately,” he added.
Specials for Thanks Mom and hours and days of operation vary by establishment. For more information on the event, go to the Corvallis Culinary Connections “Thanks Mom” Facebook page at https://bit.ly/3nOwSw7.
