Thank you, drive through, amen; Lebanon church offers unusual Palm Sunday service due to coronavirus

“He was here the last time we got to go to church. I shook his hand,” Namitz said.

John Thornton, the former bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Idaho, is part of the St. Martin’s congregation in his retirement. He sat with his wife Jan Thornton in their vehicle reading scripture.

“We’ve come about 16 miles from the farm we live on to be with these people who have found a way to be faithful to the traditions of the church,” Thornton said. “It’s very comforting to be around them today.”

Some churches turned to live-streamed events and other online methods of delivering religion. St. Martin’s is among those, as well. There are readings, videos and other materials posted to the church’s website and Facebook page. But St. Martin’s also has many congregation members who are older and not very tech-savvy, so the drive-through service on Sunday felt necessary, said church leaders.

About 20 vehicles came through, several with married couples inside. The congregation has 40 to 50 worshippers total.

Palm Sunday is one of the most important services for most churches, and St. Martin’s is no different. There’s usually a procession, sometimes including live animals, around the church property, which pays homage to Jesus Christ’s entrance into Jerusalem.