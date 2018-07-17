Subscribe for 17¢ / day

The City of Albany will conduct water level tests in the Eighth Avenue and Thurston Street canal this week.

Water that typically flows through the canal will be shut off during that time, causing the water level to drop in some areas, while other areas may temporarily dry out.

The test is being done to determine how water in the canal will affect a construction project that is planned near the canal.

For more information, call Public Works Engineering at 541-917-7676.

