Oregon has made little progress at improving the low rates of students meeting standards in math, English and science, standardized testing data released Thursday by the Oregon Department of Education shows.
For the 2017-18 school year, the rate of students meeting math standards for their grade dropped across Oregon by less than a percentage point to just under 41 percent, while the rate of students meeting science standards dropped by over a percentage point to around 60 percent. The rate of students meeting English standards rose by just over a percentage point to about 55 percent.
The results in math and English are from the fourth year of Oregon using the Common Core-aligned Smarter Balanced Assessment to test high school juniors and kids in grades three through eight. The science testing data comes from the Oregon Assessment of Knowledge and Skills test, which is administered to kids in grades five, eight and 11.
Corvallis, Philomath and Scio school districts outperformed the state average in every subject. Scores declined or were flat in most mid-valley schools, with only Lebanon Community School District showing improved scores in all three subjects. The rates of students meeting standards dropped in every subject in the Albany, Corvallis, Monroe and Alsea school districts.
Here's a district-by-district rundown:
ALSEA SCHOOL DISTRICT
Benton County’s smallest school district saw its rate of students meeting standards for their grades drop in math, English and science. In the 2017-18 school year, less than 22 percent of students met English standards, less than 14 percent met math standards and around 39 percent met science standards. The rate in English is a more than 7 percentage point drop versus last year, and the math and science rates both dropped around 10 percentage points.
Marc Thielman, Alsea’s superintendent, said the district’s small class sizes and high opt-out rate on the tests are factors in the numbers.
“None of that data is really reflective,” he said.
Thielman added that Alsea, which operates as an open-enrollment charter school, often gets students who have struggled in other schools who may not stay long-term. In the district’s own internal assessment system, he said, students make great progress in Alsea, even if that doesn’t show in the state level data.
“Our class sizes are 8 to 16 students,” he said. “If you have a class of eight students and two opt out ... It’s very hard to get a good sample size.”
He added that in Alsea, which last year had an enrollment of 140 in 2017-18, staff members are focused on tracking each individual student.
“We’re very much data-driven in Alsea. We’re just unfortunately not big enough for the state data to have much value.”
CORVALLIS SCHOOL DISTRICT
Corvallis School District saw drops in rates of students meeting standards in all three subject areas for the second straight year, but was still significantly ahead of state averages across the board.
The rate of students meeting English standards dropped to around 63 percent in 2017-18, from 64 percent the prior year and 67 percent the year before that. The rate of students meeting math standards in 2017-18 was down to just over 52 percent, from around 55 percent in 2016-17 and over 57 percent in 2015-16. The rate of students meeting science standards was essentially flat from 2016-17 to 2017-18 at just over 73 percent, but around 76 percent were meeting science standards in 2015-16.
“Overall, these results show that our students continue to outperform state averages in English language arts and math in all grade levels,” said Superintendent Ryan Noss. Noss also pointed to gains in English in grades 4, 5, and 6 and in math in grades 4 and 5 as important.
“These are modest gains, but are moving in the right direction,” he said.
He added that the Smarter Balanced aligned tests are just one part of the information the district uses in forming an instructional plan.
“This is a high-level view and we will look more closely at individual student growth relative to their academic peers. These assessments are a step along the way, but not our end goal, which continues to be high school graduation.
In a press release, the district pointed out that many of its high school students opt out of taking standardized assessments.
“The participation rate of 11th grade students was below the federal target, including 82.1 percent for English Language Arts and 71.4 percent for math. For our district, those students who have already met their Essential Skills through the ACT or SAT college entrance exams often opt-out of the Smarter Balanced assessment,” the district said.
GREATER ALBANY PUBLIC SCHOOLS
While individual grade levels reported mixed results, combined total scores for all Albany students edged down slightly from 2016-17 to 2017-18 in math, science and Language Arts.
Science scores beat the state average, but math and language arts lagged behind.
The rate of students meeting English standards slid from 53.3 percent two years ago to 53.2 percent last year, and math numbers dropped from 40.1 percent to 39.1 percent. Science had the largest drop, from 65.4 percent to 63.7 percent.
Individual grades showed small signs of improvement, despite not meeting the state average. Third-grade math scores have long been a sore point in the district. The rate of students in third grade who met or exceeded the Smarter Balanced scores rose from 40.9 in 2016-17 to 42.3 last year. The third-grade state average for last year was 46.4 percent.
Scores for fifth- and eighth-graders also rose slightly, although scores for fourth, sixth, seventh and 11th grades declined. Other grades are not tested.
Lisa Harlan, Albany's assistant superintendent, said overall, the district is pleased to see some increases in Language Arts at individual grade levels and the jump in eighth-grade math scores.
"We as a district have been analyzing the data to determine pockets of excellence, areas of needed improvement and to determine the overall health of our academic systems," she said. "We will be looking more closely at the slight drops in ninth grade on-track data and ways to strengthen mathematics achievement in all grades. We look for schools and areas that have seen marked growth to determine the factors of their success to scale up these strategies to schools across the district."
LEBANON COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT
Lebanon students saw Smarter Balanced test scores rise from 2016-17 to 2017-18 in all three subjects, despite not outstripping state averages.
As a district, language arts scores went from 45.3 percent two years ago to 49.5 percent last year. Math edged up from 36.2 percent to 38.7 percent, and science rose from 53.8 to 56 percent.
Lebanon performed particularly well on 11th grade language arts tests, hitting a rate last year of 59.6 percent, and on eighth grade science tests, at 65.9 percent. The state's rate for 11th-graders on the language arts test is 70.3 percent, but for science, Lebanon eighth-graders outstripped the state average of 60.4 percent.
MONROE SCHOOL DISTRICT
In the 2017-18 school year, the Monroe School District marked its lowest rates of students meeting standards for English and math since the state switched to the Smarter Balanced assessments in 2015.
The drop in the rate of students meeting math standards was the most pronounced, with just 19 percent of students meeting math standards in 2017-18, a drop of more than 13 percentage points from the prior year.
The rate of students meeting science standards dropped to just 53 percent, a decline of more than 10 percentage points from 2016-17.
The rate of students meeting English standards dropped almost 5 percentage points, to just under 40 percent.
PHILOMATH SCHOOL DISTRICT
Philomath School District also continued to outperform state averages, but saw drops in its rates of students meeting standards.
The decline was largest in the rate of students meeting science standards. In 2017-18, less than 64 percent of students met standards for their grade on the state assessments, while in 2016-17 around 75 percent of students met standards.
The rates of students meeting standards in math dropped from over 49 percent in 2016-17 to just over 45 percent in 2017-18. The rate of students meeting English standards dropped to just under 59 percent in 2017-18, less than a percentage point change from the prior year.
Melissa Goff, Philomath's superintendent, said that many Philomath students are opting out of science exams, which makes the pool of students taking the test small and the scores on it volatile.
"If you see a swing, it involves a really small number of kids," she said.
She added that the data on the rate of students meeting math standards prompted the district to examine the schedules for the district's emerging bilingual students and students in special education programs. She said the district sometimes found that their academic support classes were scheduled at the same time as their academic core classes, so the students had to choose between the two. However, she said the district is now structuring schedules so that academic support classes are more likely to conflict with electives, so that students can take both their core classes and academic support classes.
“Looking at schedules is a simple, logical place to start that not all of us across the state have taken,” she said.
SWEET HOME SCHOOL DISTRICT
Sweet Home students beat the state average in science for last year's test, coming in at 61.7 percent compared with a 60.2 percent state average. The Sweet Home rate also was above the 2016-17 performance of 59.2 percent.
Score rates lagged in math (32.4 percent two years ago, 32 percent last year) but soared in language arts (40.6 percent two years ago, 45.5 percent last year). Neither rate was good enough to best the state average, however.