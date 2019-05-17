{{featured_button_text}}
ODOT Logo

ODOT Logo

Oregon Department of Transportation announced just before 3 p.m. Friday that Territorial Highway at High Pass Road, seven miles south of Monroe, had re-opened in both directions.

ODOT announced the highway was closed around 11:30 a.m. Friday for a crash investigation and asked travelers to find alternate routes. 

For updates on road conditions visit tripcheck.com or call 5-1-1.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Anthony Rimel covers weekend events, education, courts and crime and can be reached at anthony.rimel@lee.net, 541-758-9526, or via Twitter @anthonyrimel.

0
0
0
1
0

Tags