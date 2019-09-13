A Terrebonne motorcyclist was killed in a two-vehicle crash east of Sweet Home on Thursday afternoon, according to a news release from the Oregon State Police.
Michael Falcioni, 58, was traveling eastbound when he lost control in a curve and crossed into the path of a westbound Ford F-250 pickup operated by Dale Zoon, 53, of Sweet Home.
The crash occurred near Foster Dam at about 4:49 p.m. Zoon was not injured.
OSP was assisted by Sweet Home Fire District and the Oregon Department of Transportation.