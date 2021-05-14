Tending to the horses: Local vet pays visit to Albany carousel

Harry Lagerstedt just had to come by to see how Buck was doing.
Lagerstedt, 95, is a Navy veteran well-known to followers of Albany’s legendary Veterans Day parade. He also is sponsoring one of the animals under construction in the basement of the Albany Historic Carousel & Museum.
The carving room was abuzz with activity Wednesday as masked volunteers chiseled and carved and sanded, earning a break of sorts, to hang out with Harry, who is a regular visitor.
Harry, who has participated in the carving of Buck, went over some of the details on Buck with Greg Hill of Florence, the lead carver on the project.
Also on hand to lend his expertise was Jack Giles, the carousel’s overall lead carver, who has been volunteering with the project since its inception in 2003.
“He’s been great,” said Giles of Harry. “He’s really enthusiastic about what we are doing.”
Harry, meanwhile, told the story of how Buck got his name.
“There was a real horse named Buck on my wife’s father in law’s ranch in Utah," he said. “He was what you call a ‘cutting horse,’ a working horse who separates cattle from the herd.”
Other personal touches are part of the plan for Buck. Harry’s late wife, Carol Vellon, was a quilter and there will be a quilt in the spot where a saddle blanket usually lies. Also, the body of all of the carousel’s animals contains a hollow section, which Harry has chosen to fill with a book of family mementos.
Buck is one of the animals designed for special holidays, and it includes a shield labeled “Independence." Which makes it perfect for the Fourth of July and perfect for Harry given his military service.
For the record, Harry retired in 1981 after a long career as a horticulturist with Oregon State University and the U.S. Department of Agriculture Department. He then started a new venture growing peaches and filberts, staying active in the business well into his 80s. He also worked as a fishing guide and still goes out after salmon, steelhead and tuna. His military service was as a Navy pharmacist’s mate on troop transport ships.
The volunteers at the carousel have been working on Buck for about 10 years, with lots of work still to be done by lots of people, said Giles.
“Every animal we have had four or five carvers just because of everyone’s skill level,” he said. “We’ve learned to leave the egos at home."
Harry, meanwhile, is not too concerned about being impatient about finishing Buck, but he does note, “I’m pushing 96 here.”
Harry will be 96 on Aug. 2.
The carousel currently has 40 animals, but the machinery has spots for 51. So you can expect the volunteers to be kept busy for quite some time.
The carousel has been buffeted a bit due to COVID-19.
“You just learn to pivot,” said Peggy Burris, the carousel’s executive director, “and we pivot a lot. We just want to be available to the community.”
