Teens killed in crash remembered as caring, helpful

Caleb Simonis could be described as the quiet one of the family, but he was highly intelligent, his mother said.

He graduated from Sweet Home High School in 2018, and he was involved in 4-H and the Boy Scouts as a youth. He was attending Linn-Benton Community College and taking automotive mechanics courses. Caleb Simonis initially wanted to study marine biology, but figured out that he loved fixing things.

“He likes to work on vehicles. He had a Jeep, and he always liked working on it. He liked four-wheeling. … He liked fishing,” Amy Simonis said.

He also was protective of his sisters and helped them out with showing animals.

Caleb Simonis’ German shorthair pointer, Macey, is pregnant and due to have a litter of puppies within the next week.

His sister Shelby was matter-of-fact but thought things through, and she was the leader of the family in many ways, Amy Simonis said. “She always had a good answer. You could ask her anything. She always knew where everything was,” she added.

And Shelby always had plenty of friends, in part because she looked out for underdogs.