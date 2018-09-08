A former Corvallis resident pleaded guilty to two counts of third degree rape in Benton County Circuit Court this week.
Scott E Bradley, II, currently listed as a Coos Bay resident in court filings, was sentenced to 30 days in jail, with credit for time served, and three years of probation. Bradley, who was 18 when arrested in April, has probation terms that include an order he not have contact with minors and he has a two-year suspended sentence should he fail to meet his probation conditions.
Bradley was arrested after a 14-year-old girl who was incapable of consent reported having sexual contact with him to a Corvallis High School behavioral specialist in March.