A Yamhill County teen is in custody after allegedly firing a handgun at a moving vehicle in Corvallis late Monday night, the Corvallis Police Department announced in a news release Tuesday.
Police were dispatched to the intersection of Northwest 29th Street and Grant Avenue at 11:38 p.m. Monday after a Corvallis man called 911 to report that two juveniles had thrown something into the roadway, flattening his left rear tire, according to the news release.
No suspects were located at that time, but police returned to the area just after midnight when the man called back to say one of the juveniles had returned with a pistol.
According to the news release, officers saw the suspect run through the parking lot of the First Alternative Co-op toward the Corvallis Montessori School, where he threw the handgun over the fence and then jumped the fence himself.
Shortly after that, the young man was taken into custody and a Glock 9mm handgun was recovered from the school playground.
After an initial investigation, police say they believe the teen stole the pistol from a vehicle in the 1000 block of Northwest 31st Street, then shot at a moving vehicle, causing a flat tire. While the driver was trying to change the tire, police say, the youth returned and brandished the handgun as he demanded cigarettes.
The teen was arrested on charges of first-degree attempted robbery, unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm, menacing, interfering with a peace officer, reckless endangerment, second-degree criminal trespass, first-degree theft and unlawful entry into a motor vehicle. He was lodged in the Linn-Benton Detention Center.
The Gazette-Times generally does not publish the names of juveniles charged with criminal offenses.