A 15-year-old boy is facing multiple felony charges in Benton County Circuit Court in a case involving the alleged sexual abuse of a boy under the age of 12.
The defendant is charged with five counts of first-degree sodomy and two counts of first-degree sexual abuse.
All are Measure 11 offenses; if convicted, the defendant would face a mandatory minimum sentence of eight years and four months on the sodomy charges and six years and three months on the sexual abuse charges.
The statute also requires that minors aged 15 or older be tried as adults for Measure 11 crimes.
The Gazette-Times generally does not name minors accused of crimes or the victims of sexual offenses.
According to charging documents in the case, the alleged abuse occurred between Dec. 1 and Feb. 22. The documents identify the victim only by his initials and do not specify his age at the time of the alleged abuse.
The defendant and his court-appointed attorney, John Rich, were in court on Tuesday for a case management hearing before Judge Locke Williams, who set the next hearing in the matter for April 30.
Deputy Benton County District Attorney Matthew Ipson is prosecuting the case.