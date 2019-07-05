The annual Teddy Bear Picnic and Penny Carnival run from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Thursday, July 11, at Central Park in downtown Corvallis.
The day opens with the picnic, in which kids are encouraged to bring a blanket and their favorite teddy bear or other stuffed animal and enjoy performances by Andy Furgeson and his Red Yarn Puppets as well as an appearance by Paddington Bear.
The picnic takes the place of the Corvallis-Benton County Public Library’s usual Thursday toddler storytime program.
After the picnic the fun continues with the Parks and Recreation District’s Penny Carnival, which includes old-fashioned carnival games, wacky relays and crafts opportunities.