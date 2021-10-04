Teaming up on rebates for electric bikes

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“It’s a great program,” he said, but added “it can be hard to get bikes on the West Coast.”

The process has proven to be an easy one for Desaulniers and his staff. Program customers can choose their bike shop and all Desaulniers has to do to complete the transaction is to bill the economic development office for the rebate amount.

Electric bikes start at about $2,000 and can go as high as $16,000 for high-end all-terrain models.

Duvall said the economic development office is hoping to finance at least 50 bikes by the end of the program.

Pacific Power has given out 11 grants totaling more than $1.3 million, said electric vehicle senior product manager Kathleen Hawley. The Corvallis program is the lone program in the mid-valley. The money comes from the Oregon Clean Fuels Program.

Key goals of the program, Hawley said, were ensuring that underserved and rural communities can also experience the benefits of clean, healthy, low-cost electric transportation' that clean transportation projects are also a catalyst for growth and vitality across all areas of Oregon; and that such investments are about much more than automobiles.

Duvall said “we will be accepting new applications soon, but when that is will depend on local supply. That’s one of the reasons we are rolling the rebates out slowly — to give the current awardees time to find and purchase a bike before putting more people out there in the market.”

