Teaching candidates give back to the community

In 2014, Arianna Gonzales-Cas was a student at South Albany High School and part of one of the first AVID classes — a reading program designed specifically to help students reach college — in the district.
“Because of that,” she said, “I was able to go to college.”
This year, Greater Albany Public Schools is making the difference again for Gonzales-Cas and five others.
The district announced earlier this year that it had created the Teacher Development Scholarship Program — a program that would help students of color and other traditionally underrepresented groups pay for teaching programs if they promised to return to teach in GAPS.
“Currently, GAPS staff does not racially represent the students we serve,” Superintendent Melissa Goff said. “This means that students of color may never learn from a bilingual teacher or receive their diploma from a principal who looks like them. Part of how you learn is through relationships built on shared experiences.”
The Oregon Department of Education reported that in 2019, the district was 70% white in terms of students and 92% in terms of teachers. Black students make up 1% of the district’s population, with no Black teachers reported. Hispanic/Latino students are 21% of the population, with Hispanic/Latino teachers making up 6%.
“I lived here all my life and went through this school system,” said scholarship recipient Maria Solis. “There was no one who looked like me, so just being able to come back and connect with the Latinx community in the schools is good.”
Nearly all of this year’s recipients are either returning to GAPS after being students or currently work for the district.
Rodolfo Perez Cardenas is a bilingual assistant at South Shore Elementary and said he understands the importance of language in early education.
“I moved from Mexico in 2014, and I know how hard it is to be in a classroom where you don’t understand anything,” he said.
He’s currently finishing his associate's degree at Linn-Benton Community College and will complete his four-year degree at Western Oregon University.
The money, he and other recipients said, will go a long way.
“I’m a DACA recipient, so I don’t get FAFSA,” Solis said, referring to the free federal money that many U.S. citizens qualify for. “I pay out of pocket for school.”
Sandy Ramirez-Alvarado, a 2020 South Albany graduate, is also paying for school on her own.
“This is going to help me go to college,” she said. “I’m the first generation high school graduate and hopefully the first to graduate college. It’s a blessing to be able to go to college.”
For Charles Williams, the money will mean staying away from student loans.
“I fell into the loans before,” said Williams, who is a bus driver for GAPS. He hopes to start teaching at GAPS after graduating from WOU.
“It wasn’t something I was expecting,” he said. But a conversation with his pastor changed his mind.
“They said, ‘You know, you would be a good teacher.’ And I said, ‘What? Really?’”
Williams hopes to teach middle school history.
“I grew up in Texas, with a lot of racial division,” he said. “Here in Oregon, racism comes with a smile on its face. The correct history isn’t being taught. I want to take my experiences and knowledge and get the true history in there. But the culture at GAPS, you know you’re making a difference, and it brings a tear to my eye.”
The 2020 recipients of the Teacher Development Scholarship Program include Solis, Williams, Perez Cardenas, Ramirez-Alvarado, Gonzales-Cas and Esmeralda Aviles. They will receive $1,000 the first year, an amount that will rise annually until their senior year, when they will get $4,000.
