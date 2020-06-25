Teacher's social media post a complicated issue

The issue of social media usage becomes even more complicated in terms of teachers. Political posts subscribing to racist ideology or other hot button topics could open the door to even more complicated questions over who is permitted to remain in their positions and classrooms when no actual crime under Oregon Revised Statute was committed.

"The Oregon School Boards Association is committed to assisting schools around Oregon with improving equity, diversity and inclusion in our public school system," Green said.

It is currently unknown if Bisby is still employed by the district, but according to local attorney Arnold Poole, it could depend on the terms of her employment.

"It depends what's in her contract," he said, noting that the district's teachers' union may also have a say.

An effort to discipline Bisby outside of termination also could be complicated. The Teachers Standards and Practices Commission establishes, upholds and enforces professional standards for teachers and administrators in the state of Oregon. The body can receive complaints regarding a teacher's behavior and open an investigation.