Teachers and health care workers required to get COVID-19 vaccination, Brown orders

12,741 new daily cases of COVID-19 during the week of Monday, Aug. 9, through Sunday, Aug. 15. That's up 53% over the previous week.

546 new COVID-19 hospitalizations, up from 224 the previous week. It marked the fifth consecutive week of increases.

46 reported COVID-19 related deaths, up from 40 reported the previous week. Though widespread vaccination of older residents and others most susceptible to severe illness has curbed the percentage of those killed by the virus, the current spike is spreading so rapidly that all indicators, including deaths, are on the rise.

Brown's order brings Oregon in line with California and Washington policies.

Brown also underlined the need for masks and vaccinations in schools to protect children under 12, for whom there is no approved vaccine for now.

Several school districts and parent groups have balked at the mask requirement in recent days, with some going as far as to say they will disobey the mandate.

Brown said the state is taking steps such as sending National Guard troops to 20 hospitals in the state to support staff experiencing an torrent of new cases.