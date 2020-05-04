Teacher Appreciation Week goes online

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Like everything else, Teacher Appreciation Week will look a little different this year.

Traditionally, teachers and other school staff receive visits from administrators, goodies on their desks and an all-around pat on the back for the work they do all year long during the week. But COVID-19 has closed schools around Albany, and the state requires that classrooms be empty, desks stay bare and people refrain from coming close enough to administer a pat to the back.

This year, teachers will get their thanks the same way students are receiving lessons: online.

Principals and Greater Albany Public Schools leadership compiled a thank you video for the district's website, and students have joined in as well.

At Albany Options School, students filmed messages on their phones and compiled them into a video for teachers.

"I would like to thank you guys for helping me each step of the way to graduate early and to achieve my goal," said recent graduate Austin Smith.

Hannah George also filed a message to AOS teachers, saying, "I miss you very much and happy Teacher Appreciation Week. I'm thankful for all you do. AOS wouldn't be the same without you."