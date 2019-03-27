Iconic pop star Taylor Dayne and legendary country vocal group The Gatlin Brothers lead the entertainment lineup for the 2019 Benton County Fair & Rodeo, which runs Wednesday-Saturday, July 31-Aug 3.
Dayne burst onto the music scene in 1987, when her debut single, “Tell It to My Heart,” soared to No. 7 on Billboard’s Hot 100. She had a string of Top 10 hits in the ’80s and ’90s, including “Don’t Rush Me,” “Love Will Lead You Back,” “Prove Your Love” and “With Every Beat of My Heart.”
Larry, Steve & Rudy: The Gatlin Brothers have been performing for more than six decades in a career that includes a Grammy Award for Best Country Song (“Broken Lady”) and three American Country Music Awards, for Single of the Year (“All the Gold in California”), Album of the Year (“Straight Ahead”) and Male Vocalist of the Year (Larry Gatlin).
Dayne will top the bill on Friday night, hitting the stage after 5 Guys Named Moe, a 12-piece horn-driven band from Portland, warms up the crowd.
“That’s kind of our dance party night,” said Benton County Fairgrounds manager Lynne McKee. “We’re going with this ‘flashback Friday’ thing: ‘Wear your big ’80s hair to the county fair.’”
In a similar vein, The Gatlin Brothers will headline an all-country lineup on Saturday to close the fair, with high-energy Oregon country crooner Briana Renea opening the show.
Local country performers Trevor Tagle and Jackson Michelson will do the honors on Wednesday night, and a pair of tribute acts — Petty Fever: Tom Petty Tribute and Queen Nation: A Tribute to the Music of Queen — will take the stage on Thursday.
McKee said she feels lucky to have landed Dayne and the Gatlins for the 2019 fair. With national acts becoming increasingly expensive, many top-flight performers are priced out of reach for the Benton County Fair, while others simply can’t fit it into their busy touring schedules.
“It’s all about who’s available and who’s in my price range,” McKee said.
But lining up entertainment for the fair involves more than just getting big-name acts, she added. She talks the choices over with the Fair Committee and checks references to make sure the performers she hires can be counted on to put on a great show.
“I’m not going to spend $25,000 and have a dull show,” she said. “You’ve got to bring somebody good in.”
Two of the acts on McKee’s wish list this year were Diamond Rio and Mark Chesnutt. Neither was available during the fair’s run — but she’s already gearing up to take another run at landing one of them for 2020.
“I will try to book them for next year,” she said. “You’ve got to book these national acts way in advance.”