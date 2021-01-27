TaxAide to open limited sites (Jan. 27)

The Lebanon Senior Center, Corvallis Elks Lodge, Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, Albany Public Library and Albany Senior Center AARP Tax-Aide sites will not open for this year’s tax season.

The decision not to open was made based on health data trends. Linn and Benton counties are still in the extreme risk category of the COVID-19 pandemic. Local TaxAide coordinators made decisions based on the guidelines for the facilities and from the AARP Foundation.

The program will be offered at a limited number of locations in the mid-valley. TaxAide preparation will start Feb. 12 at Philomath City Hall, 980 Applegate St. Personnel will follow all personal protective protocols as defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the AARP Foundation. The program has permission from the city council to use City Hall. Appointments are available at 541-602-5829.

The Corvallis Community Center (formerly the Corvallis Senior Center) plans to open for TaxAide starting March 1 if Benton County's COVID-19 status moves down to the high risk category. As long as the county is in the extreme risk range, the site will not open.

The AARP Foundation’s Tax-Aide is offering online options to assist taxpayers affected by the reduction in in-person services. An option providing taxpayers with free access to software so they can prepare taxes on their own is available at signup.aarpfoundation.org/preparing-your-taxes-online/. If taxpayers would like help completing their taxes, they can request the assistance of a volunteer to coach them through the process via phone or computer screen-sharing. Taxpayers can visit aarp.org/forms/tax-prep-assistance-request.html to submit a request.

