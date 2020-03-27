Tax filing deadlines and payments extended

The Oregon Department of Revenue, under the direction of Governor Kate Brown, announced an extension for Oregon tax filing and payment deadlines for personal income taxes and other taxes.

Under the authority of ORS305.157, the director of the Department of Revenue ordered an automatic extension of the 2019 tax year filing due date from April 15 to July 15 for personal taxpayers. Oregon tax payment deadline for payments due is extended to July 15. Corporate income and excise taxpayers filing due date, for the tax year 2019, has been extended from May 15 to July 15. Returns due after May 15 are not extended at this time. Taxpayers do not need to file any additional forms or call to qualify for the extension.

Interest and penalties of the due dates for filing returns and making payments, to include any interest and penalties with respect to Oregon tax filings extended by this order, begin accruing on July 16. No automatic extension is provided for the payment or deposit of any other type of Oregon tax or for the filing of Oregon information returns.

To get forms, check the status of your refund or make payments, visit www.oregon.gov/dor or email questions.dor@oregon.gov. For additional assistance or questions call 503-378-4988 or call toll free, 800-356-4222. TTY or hearing- or speech-impaired, can call 800-886-7204.

