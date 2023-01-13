 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tax-Aide to start scheduling appointments Jan. 17

Tax-Aide program (copy)

The AARP Foundation Tax-Aide program offers free tax preparation in Benton and Linn counties starting in February.

 ASSOCIATED PRESS, FILE

The AARP Foundation Tax-Aide program will again provide free, in-person tax preparation and filing service for residents in Benton and Linn counties during the upcoming tax season.

Individual appointments will be scheduled starting Tuesday, Jan. 17. AARP Foundation Tax-Aide provides in-person, IRS-certified tax preparation to anyone, free of charge, with a special focus on taxpayers over age 50 with low to moderate income.

Federal and Oregon personal tax returns for taxpayers in Benton and Linn counties will be prepared February through mid-April at locations in Albany, Corvallis and Philomath.

Appointments are required. Residents are encouraged to call for an appointment as soon as possible next week and leave a message for a call-back. For appointments in Corvallis and Philomath, call 541-602-5829; in Albany, call 541-497-7194.

Last year the nonprofit Tax-Aide program prepared more than 1,000 tax returns for those in need, despite the limitations caused by COVID-19. This year service will be back to normal, and organizers expect to assist many more people.

