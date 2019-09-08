The skies opened up and the rain came down hard Sunday afternoon, but the Public Safety Chili Cook-Off at the Philomath Frolic & Rodeo Grounds was hardly a washout. In fact, organizers were stunned that so many people turned out.
“We’re shocked, we were really worried about the weather,” Philomath Police Chief Ken Rueben, one of the event’s main organizers, said about two hours into the event. “Of course it’s been awesome weather all year until today.”
In the early hours of the event, a lot of people waited in line to pay their $5 and pick up a cup and tasting spoon.
“At 2:30 today, a half-hour before we opened, we had a line already out to the parking lot,” Rueben said. “People were showing up early and then at about 3:30, we had a line from the front all the way out to 13th Street. It was great.”
In fact, someone had to make a run to the store to pick up more cups. The original count of about 5,500 just wasn’t enough. The event in the past typically brought in 500 to 700 people.
After taking a year off to reorganize, the chili cook-off moved from the Benton County Fairgrounds over to the Philomath rodeo grounds. The reincarnation of the event featured a larger venue, new team divisions and an expanded lineup of activities.
“There’s plenty of room for everybody and we hope it gets bigger,” said Capt. Morgan Taphouse with the Benton County Sheriff’s Mounted Posse. “When we had it over at the fairgrounds, we were starting to outgrow it, so here we can spread out a little; it feels comfortable.”
The Philomath Police Foundation, Benton County Sheriff’s Foundation and Benton County Sheriff’s Mounted Posse organized the event. Proceeds go to help support those organizations along with a nonprofit recipient that is chosen, which this year was the ABC House Child Abuse Intervention Center in Albany.
Benton County also hosted its Emergency Preparedness Fair in conjunction with the chili cook-off. Several exhibits were set up and various demonstrations were offered.
“The main push and the reason for this really is just to increase awareness,” said Brian Lee, Benton County Emergency Services planner. “September’s National Disaster Preparedness Month, so we’re really trying to capitalize on the push, especially with the recent hurricane, of course, on the East Coast to get people engaged and prepared.”