Tanker crash closes Highway 22 near Idanha

Oregon Highway 22 near the U.S. 20 junction is expected to remain closed until at least Friday in the wake of a tanker accident that damaged the roadway and dumped an undetermined amount of fuel into the North Santiam River.

A double tanker truck crashed around 8 a.m. Sunday about 8 miles east of Idanha, at the head of Detroit Lake near the Marion-Linn County line, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation.

The driver reportedly sustained non-life-threatening injuries, and the crash is under investigation by the Oregon State Police.

The truck, owned by Space Age Fuel, was hauling 6,500 gallons of gasoline and 4,100 gallons of diesel fuel, ODOT spokesman Lou Torres said. Nearly all of the gas was spilled during the crash, along with more than 1,300 gallons of diesel fuel.

Some of the fuel from the spill entered the North Santiam River, with a sheen visible for a few hundred feet downstream from the site of the spill, according to information from the Department of Environmental Quality.