Tangent murder trial postponed due to COVID-19 concerns

“To my knowledge, there has only been one jury trial in the state of Oregon since the courts have restricted services because of the pandemic,” Scales wrote. “It is not mere coincidence that only one case has gone to jury trial during the pandemic; it is common sense.”

The use of masks and social distancing in the courtroom could raise questions about the fairness of the trial, Scales continued, and there was no way to eliminate all risks involved to jurors or even courtroom staff. “One infected juror could create a situation that would quickly cause a domino effect, leading to a mistrial and unnecessary illness or worse. The only way to prevent the spread is to stay home,” Scales wrote.

Scales also worried that the jury will rush to a verdict due to the pandemic. “The risk for both the defense and the prosecution is that the jury, impacted by health concerns, will rush to a judgment that is not well reasoned or has not considered all the evidence,” Scales wrote.