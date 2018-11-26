Larry Wooldridge, the fire chief for the La Grande Rural Fire District for the last nine years, will become the new fire chief for the Tangent Rural Fire District, effective Jan. 1.
“I love what I do. There’s no short-term for me. I’m looking at long-term and years of service,” Wooldridge said, in a telephone interview.
“This is an exciting opportunity, a great department with a great board, and it really fit the mold of what I was looking for,” he added.
The Tangent Fire District Board of Directors announced its decision on Monday, and chose Wooldridge over eight other qualified candidates.
"He was the unanimous No. 1 choice. The reason most of them gave was his experience and how he dealt with the board. They just felt he would be a really good fit for the department and the community," said Scott Casebolt, former Tangent fire chief.
"We had quite a few good candidates and he clearly rose to the top," Casebolt added.
Wooldridge, 46, originally is from the Amity area, and said he was looking forward to being on the west side because it is more advanced with firefighting techniques and procedures than Eastern Oregon.
But he’ll also be closer to family, including his brother, Lt. Ray Wooldridge of the Albany Fire Department.
Wooldridge will replace Casebolt, who retired as Tangent’s fire chief on July 1.
“He’s going to be a hard act to follow,” Wooldridge said.
Tangent interim fire chief Cary Vonasek will resume his role as assistant chief/training officer in 2019.
The La Grande Rural Fire District is almost all volunteers, and Wooldridge supervised about 30 people. Tangent Rural Fire District has about the same number of volunteers.
“The district’s not this big fire district where you get lost. It’s still small enough that you’re on a first name basis with everybody,” Wooldridge said.
However, Tangent has more paid staff members, and that will allow him to concentrate on a wider range of projects than he was able to handle in the La Grande area.
Wooldrige also has been active in the wildland firefighting arena as a member of the State Incident Management Team.