Tangent Elementary School went on lockdown for about 40 minutes Wednesday morning when a man with a gun was spotted near the school.
An announcement from the Greater Albany Public Schools district said school staff called 911 just before 9 a.m. after a man in hunting attire carrying a gun was spotted across the street from the school. The school’s principal ordered a lockdown while Linn County Sheriff’s Office investigated.
The district’s announcement said deputies took the man into custody for questioning and the lockdown was lifted shortly after 9:30.
No students or staff were harmed, the announcement said.
The Linn County Sheriff's Office released a statement that noted the man was legally carrying a rifle and handgun openly. According to authorities, the man was on his way to city hall to discuss an issue with city staff.
"City staff states that he was professional and made no threats while he was there," the LCSO statement read.
Deputies said the man was cooperative, was never on school property and never pointed his firearms in the direction of people.
"Deputies counseled him on the perception of walking by a school with a firearm and the alarm it caused, considering the recent events nationally," the LCSO statement continued.
Melissa Goff, superintendent of Greater Albany Public Schools, thanked deputies for their quick response in the district’s announcement.
“No school ever wants to face a situation where danger could be present, and I’m so thankful that our staff acted quickly and appropriately to ensure that our students and staff were protected,” Goff said. “We will continue to work closely with the Sheriff’s Department and will provide information when we can.”