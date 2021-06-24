Tangent city manager to retire after 33 years

After 33 years on the job, Tangent City Manager Georgia Edwards is retiring as of June 30.

Edwards has endured several job title changes, computer program changes, personnel changes, coordinating many municipal projects — and a few years of working for a feline boss, in a manner of speaking.

When longtime Tangent resident John Bass died, he left his property, including an old farmhouse to his feline companion, Kitty Kat.

The stipulation was that the property would pass to the city of Tangent upon the cat’s death. The city essentially rented the house from Kitty Kat, and City Hall was located in the house. Kitty Kat lived in the structure, and had a designated caretaker who lived in a home on the property.

Kitty Kat once escaped the house during a Tangent City Council meeting. Business stopped as officials chased down the feline. Kitty Kat died in 1995, and was buried by the City Hall flagpole with a memorial service befitting a cat who owns an estate.

Edwards started as the city’s only employee, working 30 hours a week. She gradually hired personnel to help with filing and financial reports. She originally did the utility billing by hand, “which took quite a bit of time, to say the least,” she said. Eventually the office was computerized.