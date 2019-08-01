IF YOU GO

WHAT: Benton County Fair & Rodeo

WHEN: 11 a.m to midnight Friday and Saturday

WHERE: Benton County fairgrounds, 110 SW 53rd St., Corvallis

ADMISSION: $10 for adults, $5 for senior and kids 6 to 16, 5 and under free

RIDES: $35 for all-day wristbands

FREE DAYS: Teachers and other educators get in free today; veterans, active-duty military personnel and reservists get in free every day

ETC.: For more information and a full schedule of events, visit the fair website at www.bentoncountyfair.net