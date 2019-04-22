This quarter’s Preservation Pub lecture features Louise-Annette Burgess speaking on historic theaters in Corvallis at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Depot Suites meeting room, 700 SW Washington Ave.
Burgess, a Shreveport, Louisiana, native, has spent years researching the historic cinemas of Corvallis and also leads a walking tour called “Corvallis Celluloid.” She has worked at both the Whiteside and Majestic in Corvallis.
Her show will include pictures of some of the oldest buildings in downtown and will feature information of some of the lost architectural gems that used to line the streets of Corvallis.
Burgess has adapted, written, directed, produced and acted in countless plays and musicals and has taught both stagecraft and acting classes for children and adults.