Takena Elementary closes due to COVID

Takena Elementary temporarily closed Thursday due to the increasing number of positive COVID-19 cases.
Out of 110 students, there have been 14 students and one staff member who tested positive for the virus. But because of close contacts, 50% of the school was quarantined on Wednesday, which led superintendent Rob Saxton to make the decision to close the school until Oct. 11.
Staff, parents and administrators were notified Wednesday night of the closure. School was canceled Thursday as teachers met and discussed how to transition to online learning for 10 days starting Friday.
Parents will pick up laptops and other learning materials Thursday afternoon so their children could continue attending school from home.
“It feels like a repeat from last year,” said Takena principal Julia Bradley. “I actually feel like we know what we’re doing.”
Because there were several positive cases at the school, district leadership decided to put everybody into a quarantine period. The district will come in and thoroughly clean the school.
Students who were considered close contacts to those who tested positive will have to present a negative COVID test to return to school. Students who were not close contacts will not have to present a negative test.
“We just really encourage parents at home to continue with the quarantine process of wearing masks, social distancing and limiting your exposures,” Bradley said. “Make sure that if you're having any symptoms, just speak out and let us know because we just want all of our kids back. We miss them.”
Takena, which houses K-2 students, is the sister school to Central Elementary, which houses grades 3-5. Bradley said there have been a lot of questions as to why Central has not been closed, as there are many siblings who attend both schools.
“You only have to quarantine students if a sibling tests positive,” she said. “An exposure to an exposure does not solidify that. However, for anyone who has been exposed, if they begin having symptoms, then we would have to quarantine the other family members if they test positive.”
Joanna Mann covers education for Mid-Valley Media. She can be contacted at 541-812-6076 or Joanna.Mann@lee.net. Follow her on Twitter via @joanna_mann_.