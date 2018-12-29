Albany city officials have a vision for Water Avenue and are diverting the remaining spending capacity from the Central Albany Revitalization Area toward starting that process in 2019.
The Central Albany Revitalization Area, known for short as CARA, is an urban renewal district that has targeted the downtown business area for improvement.
When CARA was approved in 2001, its maximum spending authority was $56 million. The idea now is to use the $20 million or so remaining spending authority for riverfront redevelopment between Ellsworth and Calapooia streets, said Seth Sherry, the city's economic development manager.
No costs have been hammered out yet because the city doesn't yet have a final direction it's decided to go or a firm to take it there, Sherry said. That work is beginning in January.
"We're in the process of identifying consulting firms that can help us get buildable plans," he said. "We're taking all this really great conceptual design work that's been done over the years, actual engineering work that's been done for Water Avenue itself, and finding a firm that can help us meld that together and get some buildable plans."
To that end, CARA's advisory board decided in October to shift its focus away from one of its mainstays, the grant programs that helped with small-scale renovation projects on historic buildings downtown. The matching grant program that helped with windows and storefronts has been discontinued, Sherry said.
Instead, staff time and resources will be directed toward plans that capitalize on the river, Sherry said.
The idea is to create opportunities for both public and private investment on Water Avenue, and to expand public park space on the north side of Water "with the goal of making that a more safe, desirable, attractive and fun space for people to recreate and enjoy, and to complement public and private investment in the downtown so far."
The city has "tons of public input" on what plans should look like, Sherry said, including improved bike and pedestrian access, construction of plazas, building of a children's "splash park" and development of better public access to the river. He anticipates more feedback will be sought as work moves forward.
Once a firm is chosen to help work out a full-scale riverfront redevelopment, it will be easier to attach costs and decide what can be done now, what might have to wait and what just isn't feasible, Sherry said.
"Aggressively, we're a few years out from actually buildable," he said.
Publicly owned land — zoned for parks and facing the river — may be eligible for grants that target parks redevelopment, riparian restoration and river access.
The city also will have to work with the Oregon Department of Transportation and with railroad companies as any designs progress.
Both agencies approved engineering work for improved rail crossings in 2008, plans that were used for both the Wheelhouse office project at 421 Water Ave. and for Edgewater Village, a subdivision bordering Water Avenue and the Willamette River in east Albany. However, Sherry stressed, that's not necessarily a rubber stamp for any future work.
"There are going to be a lot of moving parts to put together to make this happen," he said, "but we're up for it and excited to take that on."