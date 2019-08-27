Not too many people go to a cattle auction and come home with a pair of emus but that’s exactly what Mikayla Calvery did. She was at an auction with her parents when she spotted the two birds. “We got her at a cattle auction for $50 because no one wanted to bid,” Mikayla said.
People at the auction didn’t exactly know what emus were and certainly didn’t know how to care for them. Neither did Mikayla, for that matter. So, she did her research.
“I learned to care for them from the internet, Facebook groups and my dad’s knowledge since he had been an emu farmer in the past.” She quickly learned that emus are not too hard to take care of as long as the person understands their behavior and their needs. “They are not an ordinary pet like a dog or cat, they will kick and peck if they feel slightly threatened or provoked.”
Mikayla, who lives on a farm east of Albany, has had Swiffer and her boyfriend, Dusty, for about three years. And, yes, Mikayla named the pair. “I came up with her name as I was thinking about puns referring to cleaning, since their feathers look like a mop or a duster.”
Mikayla said Swiffer is a friendly emu but was quick to add, “Since they are a bird they aren't considered to be friendly like people think a dog or a cat would be.” She said they like to be petted but on their own terms.
To date, Swiffer has laid 130 eggs. While the family likes the eggs, the shells don’t go to waste either. Mikayla does crafts using both the egg shells and the feathers she collects. “We can’t be more grateful for how much she has given us!”
While Mikayla can only guess on her age, “She could be 4 years old or even 20 years old,” there is one thing for sure. Mikayla doesn’t intend to part with Swiffer. “She will stay with us until she dies of old age.”
In addition to eggs and feathers, this year Mikayla became a grandma of sorts.
“We have gotten two babies this year.”
Swiffer lays eggs during the winter months and lays every three days. The season ends in March or April and, according to Mikayla, occasionally May. Because emus are actually native to Australia, they lay their eggs during our winters.
A fun fact Mikayla shared about emus is the fact that the male emu actually incubates the eggs. Standard incubation periods are from 48 to 60 days.
“Overall, they are a great addition to our farm,” Mikayla said, adding the pair also provide a lot of entertainment and joy.”
For more information about emus, visit https://www.nationalgeographic.com/animals/birds/c/common-emu/.