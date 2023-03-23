Communication between firefighters is critical, but sometimes in Sweet Home, there's radio silence.

The Sweet Home Fire District is operating with radio technology that’s decades old, and in some parts of the city there is no signal at all.

The troubles in communication pose high stakes.

Sweet Home is a growing city that recently surpassed 10,000 people. With that growth, has come more emergency calls.

As the fire department attempts to keep up with a growing need, faced with understaffing and hurdles to communication, firefighter’s lives are on the line.

“The stakes are firefighter safety and survival,” Sweet Home Fire District Chief Nick Tyler said.

Before him lay pieces of radio equipment scattered along a long table inside a Sweet Home firehouse. Tyler picked up hand-held radios with exposed wire and coils — some held together by tape, others with rubber bands.

Battery packs are marked with sticky notes, denoting only a few hours of life. The rechargeable batteries are supposed to last 24 hours to coincide with the length of the shifts, but some, even fully charged, have only two hours in them, Tyler said.

The collection represents the tech used throughout the four stations in Sweet Home. Most of it is 15-20 years old, leftovers inherited from Albany and Polk County, he said. To replace the equipment with updated tech would cost $750,000, Tyler said.

“It’s an issue I lose sleep over,” he said.

Communication

Firefighters use the radios when on and off duty, Tyler said.

Off-duty firefighters are sometimes called in for more assistance, but often the reception is spotty when listening to their radios from home. That can lead to off-duty firefighters arriving on scene without all the details relayed to the rest of the team, Tyler said.

For example, when a recent fire broke out along 47th Avenue, the on-duty firefighters knew someone was trapped inside. But the off-duty firefighters who arrived to help didn’t know.

Tyler emphasized that in this situation, clearer radio communication wouldn’t have changed the outcome of that day — one man died in the structure — but those details are important for firefighters to mentally prepare themselves for task ahead.

Responding to a fire and responding to a fire that may require a rescue require different tactics. Being a firefighter means working in a high-stress environment, and details are of “huge importance” for the mindset of a firefighter, he said.

Black holes

Certain areas in Sweet Home are a “black hole” for communication, Tyler said.

Along the Highway 20 corridor is an area where radio communication is especially difficult, he said.

That complicates communicating to other partners, like search and rescue, Tyler said.

Even while firefighters are responding to fires, communication is difficult, he added. Deciphering what someone is saying while connected to air packs and face masks creates a “Darth Vader”-like quality.

And when battling a blaze takes a bad turn, communication between firefighters is paramount, he said.

How would new technology bridge the black holes? It syncs with Bluetooth and pairs with the masks, making communication more crisp and clear, less interrupted by breaths, Tyler said.

As someone who is hearing impaired, Tyler said the acuity makes a world of difference.

The new technology would also aid hand-held radio use along Highway 20.

A growing need

In 2022, the fire department responded to 3,348 emergency calls, according to a recent call volume report. That translates to a little more than nine calls a day.

By comparison, 10 years ago, the agency responded to 2,367 calls, meaning call volume has increased over 40%.

Between 80 and 90% of those calls are for emergency medical services.

To Tyler, the numbers reflect both the population spurt as well as the aging of the population. But they're also a stark reminder of what may be needed as the city continues to grow.

That includes staffing.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Albany Democrat-Herald.

Currently there are four full-time employees per shift and two part-time staffers per shift. But there’s been difficulty attracting and keeping part-time staff. So, often the team is only four members at any given time.

Finding volunteers is also increasingly harder: 10 years ago there were around 40 volunteers; now there’s 18, Tyler said.

When an emergency medical call comes through and the crew has to go out of town to the hospital, that leaves even fewer firefighters nearby to respond to another threat, or "thin and vulnerable,” as Tyler puts it.

Tyler just applied for a Federal Emergency Management Agency grant for new technology for hand-held radios, vehicle-mounted radios and an updated paging system.

But if the fire department doesn’t get the $750,000 grant, a bond — which will need voter approval — to address the technology gap may be the next step.

“Right now, it’s priority No. 1,” Tyler said.

Related stories: