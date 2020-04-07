Sweet Home wrestling coach posts video workouts

SWEET HOME — When it comes to wrestling, nothing surprises Heather Thorpe, Sweet Home High School wrestling coach Steve Thorpe’s wife. She knew what she was getting into when she married the former Husky and Oregon State grappler.
Their son, Travis, is a two-time state champion who started learning mat moves when he was in diapers. She’s been “team mom” forever and over the last 30 years has taken thousands of photos of not only Sweet Home kids, but others from all across Oregon who spend time battling each other on mats from Gold Beach to Portland and Newport to Ontario.
And now, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the closure of Oregon schools, her husband and son have turned a bedroom in their home into a small gym where, three times a week, they are producing 30- to 40-minute Facebook live wrestling workout videos using Steve’s cell phone as a low-tech but efficient camera.
“I was on a conference call with other USA Wrestling folks and it came to me,” Steve Thorpe said. “Even though schools are closed and we can’t hold team practices, we have to reach out to our people. I figured why not create some videos and keep our wrestling community together.”
Thorpe, who has taught math and coached for nearly 30 years, said he’s amazed at how encouraging people have been. And it has been therapeutic for him as well.
“I miss my kids in the classroom and our wrestling kids,” Thorpe said. “I’m the person they come to for help. I miss being there for them.”
So, just like preparing lesson plans in his classroom, he and Travis have developed “lesson plans” for their video productions. Each session focuses on a different technique, move or workout.
Their most recent video was targeted for mat club wrestlers, ages 5 through junior high.
Like a used car salesman pitching a TV ad, Thorpe worked the crowd as they came online.
“Hey, how are things over in La Pine?” he quizzed one family.
“How’s the farm, buddy?” he asked one wrestler.
He joked with others in West Linn that “everyone needs to work off the ice cream,” and welcomed participants like family members at a Sunday picnic.
Before the workout began, he offered some serious advice to parents helping their young wrestlers. He encouraged them to make wrestling fun, not drive kids away from the sport.
“In all of my years of coaching, I have never been asked by a college coach how a kid did when he was a mat club wrestler,” Thorpe said. “Keep this in perspective. It’s easier to make a kid hate wrestling than love it. Let’s develop good habits and have some fun.”
And then it was time to get to work.
Father and son taught their young viewers how to “check themselves,” meaning being in the proper wrestling stance — feet apart, balanced, down low enough to touch the mat. They repeated the move over and over numerous times.
“You can’t take ‘em down if you aren’t close enough to touch them,” Thorpe challenged.
He and Travis showed their audience how to “camel walk,” and Thorpe even assigned “homework” to his young viewers.
“OK, now I want you to camel walk to your bedroom or down the hallway,” Thorpe said. “Ready. 1-2-3, go!”
Thorpe is used to coaching dozens of wrestlers at a time, sometimes hundreds during his annual summer camp held in July at Sweet Home High School. And although he and Travis have spent thousands of hours working out together over the years, it’s different doing so in a small room in their own home.
The Thorpes have been joined in their adventure by some of the most respected coaches in Oregon, including Kevin Keeney of the All Phase Wrestling Club; former Crook County Coach Jake Huffman, who now coaches at the Central Oregon Wrestling Academy; and Art Kallia of Central Linn.
On tap this week are Eagle Point Coach Phillip Lopez on Wednesday and Travis Wittlake Jr., a highly decorated Oregon wrestler who is now wrestling at 174 pounds at Oklahoma State University, on Friday.
The videos will be compiled into a wrestling library that can be used for years to come, even when wrestlers take to the mats for real in coming months.
“I had a vision, and it just evolved,” Thorpe said. “This is wrestling in its purest form. There are no parents in the stands, no yelling and screaming. This is all for the sake of getting better.”
Thorpe said the first video had 7,000 views and the numbers keep increasing. Viewers are now logging in from other states as well. Tuesday morning he was contacted by a viewer in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.
Travis was looking forward to rounding out an outstanding high school experience, playing catcher on the Husky baseball team, wrestling freestyle matches and prepping for the summer nationals.
Now he’s helping others become better wrestlers.
“I love it. It’s awesome,” Travis said.
Videos go live at 6 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays on the Oregon Wrestling Association Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/OregonWrestlingAssociation/.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.