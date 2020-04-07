Sweet Home wrestling coach posts video workouts

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

SWEET HOME — When it comes to wrestling, nothing surprises Heather Thorpe, Sweet Home High School wrestling coach Steve Thorpe’s wife. She knew what she was getting into when she married the former Husky and Oregon State grappler.

Their son, Travis, is a two-time state champion who started learning mat moves when he was in diapers. She’s been “team mom” forever and over the last 30 years has taken thousands of photos of not only Sweet Home kids, but others from all across Oregon who spend time battling each other on mats from Gold Beach to Portland and Newport to Ontario.

And now, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the closure of Oregon schools, her husband and son have turned a bedroom in their home into a small gym where, three times a week, they are producing 30- to 40-minute Facebook live wrestling workout videos using Steve’s cell phone as a low-tech but efficient camera.

“I was on a conference call with other USA Wrestling folks and it came to me,” Steve Thorpe said. “Even though schools are closed and we can’t hold team practices, we have to reach out to our people. I figured why not create some videos and keep our wrestling community together.”