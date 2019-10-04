A Sweet Home woman was sentenced to more than four years in prison on Friday in Linn County Circuit Court for stabbing her ex-boyfriend in 2018.
Nancy Edwards, 57, was initially charged with attempted murder for stabbing her ex-boyfriend twice in the back with a steak knife on July 2, 2018. On Tuesday, she pleaded guilty to attempted assault in the first degree.
According to the state, the two had been living together before Edwards moved to an attached garage on the property. On July 2, just after midnight, the victim was sitting on his porch when Edwards came to sit beside him with a large knife and stabbed him twice saying, “You’re going to die.”
The victim ran into the house and called 911. Edwards could be heard on the call using a large rock to break the sliding glass doors to gain entry. The victim used a fireplace poker to fend her off before law enforcement arrived.
Edwards told authorities at the time that the victim had physically abused her.
“I will think about this every day for the rest of my life,” Edwards told the court on Friday, asking the victim — who was in the courtroom — to forgive her.
You have free articles remaining.
Edwards was also sentenced to 30 days for a contempt of court charge stemming from an incident nearly a year to the day of the stabbing.
According to the state, law enforcement responded to a woman in distress and identified Edwards who informed deputies she had been with the victim despite a no contact order.
On Friday, Edwards said she had had too much to drink and attempted to contact the victim at his home but was denied entry so she left the property.
“He did not strike me,” she said of her injuries. She told the court she sustained the injuries after attempting to run down a riverbank and hitting a tree when she saw the victim following after her.
“He was probably trying to give me a ride home and making sure I was safe,” she said.
Edwards will serve about 50 months with 36 months of post-prison supervision.