Sweet Home woman charged with attempted murder

A Sweet Home woman has been charged with attempted second-degree murder for a September incident in which she allegedly pointed a gun at her husband and pulled the trigger multiple times.

Casie Lee Murray, 35, was arraigned on an indictment in the case on Monday in Linn County Circuit Court. She also faces charges of attempted second-degree assault and menacing.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Murray’s husband said that she pointed a firearm at him and pulled the trigger four or five times — but the gun apparently wasn’t loaded. Murray's husband added that he heard the hammer fall numerous times.

The incident occurred the night of Sept. 5 in the 39800 block of Mountain Home Drive near Sweet Home. The Linn County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case.

As an investigator was talking to Murray’s husband, he saw a vehicle turn on its headlights and approach the scene at a high rate of speed, according to the affidavit. Murray gout out of the vehicle and was detained. She allegedly admitted that the firearm was in the vehicle, and that she brought it to scare her husband. She said she knew the firearm was unloaded because she attempted to fire it in the air. She denied pulling the trigger or pointing it at her husband, the investigator wrote.