A Sweet Home woman is facing attempted murder and other charges after allegedly attacking her ex-boyfriend.
Nancy Edwards, 56, was arrested early Sunday morning after stabbing Michael Speck during an argument, puncturing his lung, according to a statement issued by the Linn County Sheriff’s Office.
Speck, 58, called 911 at 12:38 a.m. to say he had been stabbed by Edwards after he told her she had to move off his property, the Sheriff’s Office said. Although the two had previously ended their relationship, Edwards had been living in an outbuilding on Speck’s property in the 28000 block of Pleasant Valley Road near Sweet Home.
While Speck was on the phone with emergency dispatchers, the Sheriff’s Office said, Edwards broke through a sliding glass door and tried to attack Speck a second time.
Deputies arrived and placed Edwards under arrest.
Speck was transported to Lebanon Community Hospital, then transferred to Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center in Corvallis. According to the Sheriff’s Office, his condition was initially listed as stable. According to a spokeswoman for the Corvallis hospital, he was in good condition Sunday afternoon.
Edwards was lodged in the Linn County Jail on preliminary charges of attempted murder, first-degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon.
It was not immediately clear if she had an attorney or whether bail had been set.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call John Lovik, a detective with the Linn County Sheriff's Office, at 541-967-3950.
