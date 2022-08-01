Sweet Home woman accused of throwing car jack at brother

A Sweet Home woman stands accused of throwing a car jack and beer bottles at her brother.

Tessa Marie Pimentel, 23, was charged with second-degree assault and fourth-degree assault on Monday, Aug. 1 in Linn County Circuit Court and then released from jail.

Prosecutors allege that on Sunday, July 31, Pimentel weaponized beer bottles and a car jack against her brother in the driveway of her home, according to court paperwork.

Her 5-year-old daughter sat in her lap as the alleged events unfolded, the charging document said.

During the arraignment, Judge Rachel Kittson-MaQatish appointed defense attorney Edward Talmadge to the case, and released Pimentel on a temporary order to have no contact with her brother and daughter.

No-contact orders prevent the defendant from communicating physically or digitally with the victim or involved parties.

Kittson-MaQatish said Pimentel may contact the Department of Health Services to arrange supervised interactions with her daughter. Pimentel may also remain in communication with her aunt, Rebecca Turner, who currently is serving as guardian of the child.

The next hearing is scheduled for Sep. 6, according to Oregon’s online court database.