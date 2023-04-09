Sweet Home’s dining options just got a little more diverse with the opening of Osaka Sushi, the city’s first sushi restaurant.

Red paper lanterns hang over the kitchen along with colorful banners. Underneath them, steam rises from plates of fried rice. The sushi chef slices thin fish before rolling them in rice to create uniform pieces.

Minutes before the doors opened, fresh fish was delivered inside.

Waitresses weave in and out of the kitchen and tables. The seats are filling up fast and the parking lot is nearly full. It's opening day on Friday, April 7, and Osaka Sushi has only been officially open for 45 minutes.

“We traveled to Sweet Home to bring fresh sushi to people,” said manager Alice Lee.

Lee said she and the sushi chef worked together previously in Portland before coming to Sweet Home. She’s worked at several Japanese restaurants, she said.

She's been living in Sweet Home for about a month. Ever since the signs went up, curiosity and excitement among residents about the restaurant has been building, Lee said.

It’s an exciting time, since Osaka Sushi, 658 Main St., is Sweet Home’s first sushi restaurant.

The space used to be Swan, a Chinese and American restaurant, Sweet Home Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Lagea Mull said.

Since it closed, the community has felt the loss. There aren’t many sit-down restaurants in Sweet Home, she said.

In fact, there are three, not counting fast food, Mull said.

Altogether, in Sweet Home is home to 20 eateries, three of which are sit-down restaurants. Now, there’s a fourth.

Steve Berns of Sweet Home was the first customer to be served at Osaka Sushi. He considers himself a bit of a connoisseur.

“I fell in love with sushi 15 years ago, and every time I travel I try sushi wherever I go,” Berns said.

As such, he’s patronized more than 400 restaurants and has even had some in Japan, he said. Now he won’t have to travel too far at all to get some rolls.

“Oh yeah, I’ll be coming here often,” he said grinning as he watched the sushi chef handle a blow torch to sear the salmon on his Osaka roll.

When asked what makes great sushi, Berns said: freshness and quality fish.

Tony Chen’s hands moved back and forth between slices of avocado, crabmeat and tempura shrimp. He laid out a flat piece of seaweed and rice and began to roll. The orders were coming in fast.

The day before, staff were busy prepping for the grand opening, making sauces but no sushi. That has to wait, in order to be as fresh as possible, Chen said.

He’s been making sushi for about six years, he said. It started when his friend taught him.

The menu has different options for both sushi lovers and people who may be hesitant to try raw fish, Lee said.

The menu offers vegetable rolls, ramen, udon soup along with a variety of sushi.

For Lee, Sweet Home is an ideal place to manage a sushi restaurant.

“I love Sweet Home. The people here are friendly, and we are excited to bring sushi here,” she said.

