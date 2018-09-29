SWEET HOME — Sweet Home voters will be asked to consider renewal of a local option levy this November for the community pool at a slightly lower tax rate than the current levy.
The current rate is 32 cents per $1,000 of assessed value. Growth in property values prompted the Sweet Home School Board to set the new rate request at 30 cents per $1,000, which is expected to still cover the pool's costs for the upcoming year.
If voters approve the levy, it's expected to raise about $215,000 annually for maintenance and operation of Community Pool, which is located on the campus of Sweet Home High School.
Kevin Strong, business director for the Sweet Home School District, said the pool's annual costs are about $260,000. That includes about $146,600 in salaries, wages and benefits; $9,000 in water and sewer charges; $20,000 for electricity; $27,500 for natural gas; $9,000 in combined insurance costs; $20,500 in chemicals and custodial supplies; $25,000 toward preventative maintenance; and a couple thousand for miscellaneous charges such as phones, printing and postage.
The pool brings in about $35,000 in user fees and contributions. The district subtracts that from operating costs, along with $10,000, which is the estimated cost to mothball the pool if voters decided not to keep operating it.
The result: about $215,000, exactly what the levy is expected to raise.
Voters in Sweet Home agreed to a $4 million bond measure last year to make repairs and upgrades to various school buildings, but the pool isn't a part of that effort, Strong said.
If voters approve the new pool levy, it will qualify the school district for a state local option equalization grant that is expected to provide at least $100,000 per year for major facility maintenance and improvements, Strong said.
The state grant is dependent on the levy passing. Proceeds would be set aside in the school district's long term maintenance fund. Future pool maintenance needs include replacing the filtration system and replacing the roof.