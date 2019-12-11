Sweet Home truck driver pleads guilty to criminally negligent homicide

Oregon State Police reports indicate that Mayfield, traveling westbound in a heavy equipment repair truck, had crossed the center turn lane and entered Nightingale’s eastbound lane, colliding head-on with Nightingale’s 2011 Kenworth log truck.

The assault charges stem from injuries to David Briggs, who was driving a 2003 Subaru Legacy that also was involved in the wreck.

The criminal case, filed in January, came on the heels of a settlement in a civil case against Mayfield and his employer, Pape Machinery, that sought $114 million. No significant details regarding the resolution of the wrongful death lawsuit were made public.

Neil Nightingale’s widow Tami Nightingale, who filed the lawsuit, claimed that Mayfield was speeding and scrolling through Facebook on a smartphone when the crash occurred.

“I’m very relieved with this guilty plea after four years of Mr. Mayfield hiding the truth. He’s finally taking responsibility for his actions,” Tami Nightingale said, in a brief interview after Wednesday’s hearing.

“This will truly give us closure of some sort after four years,” she added. “This has just been absolutely tragic.”

