Sweet Home truck driver pleads guilty to criminally negligent homicide

A Sweet Home truck driver who caused a fatal crash outside Lebanon in January 2016 pleaded guilty Wednesday morning in Linn County Court to criminally negligent homicide and fourth-degree assault.
Robert Gene Mayfield is scheduled to be sentenced by Judge Thomas McHill on Jan. 17.
The prosecution is seeking a sentence of 13 months in the custody of the Oregon Department of Corrections, with eligibility for alternative incarceration programs, while the defense is asking for probation for Mayfield, said his defense attorney Laura Fine.
Mayfield initially faced charges of first-degree manslaughter, second-degree manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide, third-degree assault and fourth-degree assault. The bulk of the charges are set to be dismissed at the sentencing hearing as part of the negotiated settlement.
He avoided a lengthy prison stay with the plea deal, as manslaughter charges are Measure 11 crimes with mandatory minimum sentences of several years.
The crash happened on Jan. 21, 2016, on Highway 20 west of Sweet Home.
Neil Nightingale, 39, of Sweet Home, died from his injuries at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center in Corvallis eight days later.
Mayfield, then 54, also was seriously injured in the wreck and endured multiple surgeries.
Oregon State Police reports indicate that Mayfield, traveling westbound in a heavy equipment repair truck, had crossed the center turn lane and entered Nightingale’s eastbound lane, colliding head-on with Nightingale’s 2011 Kenworth log truck.
The assault charges stem from injuries to David Briggs, who was driving a 2003 Subaru Legacy that also was involved in the wreck.
The criminal case, filed in January, came on the heels of a settlement in a civil case against Mayfield and his employer, Pape Machinery, that sought $114 million. No significant details regarding the resolution of the wrongful death lawsuit were made public.
Neil Nightingale’s widow Tami Nightingale, who filed the lawsuit, claimed that Mayfield was speeding and scrolling through Facebook on a smartphone when the crash occurred.
“I’m very relieved with this guilty plea after four years of Mr. Mayfield hiding the truth. He’s finally taking responsibility for his actions,” Tami Nightingale said, in a brief interview after Wednesday’s hearing.
“This will truly give us closure of some sort after four years,” she added. “This has just been absolutely tragic.”
Kyle Odegard can be contacted at 541-812-6077 or kyle.odegard@lee.net.