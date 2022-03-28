Sweet Home to receive $30 million for wastewater treatment plant

Sweet Home is set to receive more than $30 million in federal funds to bring its aging wastewater treatment plant in line with federal law.

The city's current system dates back to the 1940s, and the construction of a new wastewater treatment plant is slated to start soon. The city has been cited by Oregon Department of Environmental Quality a number of times over the years for violating the federal Clean Water Act.

U.S. Rep. Peter DeFazio, whose district includes Sweet Home and Linn County, announced on Monday, March 28 that the city of Sweet Home will receive the $30.06 million to help the plant comply with the federal law.

"Clean water is a basic, human right," DeFazio said in a statement. "I'm proud to help secure funding to enhance water infrastructure and better health in our community."

Sweet Home was cited for various violations of the Clean Water Act on Oct. 13, 1998, based on a state Department of Human Services letter. The city received two administrative orders and multiple extensions to comply with the law, which it finally did on Dec. 2, 2009.

Sweet Home was under orders to develop a plan to upsize and improve its wastewater treatment plant. A plan was drawn up in 2015, and the city has spent years finding a contractor and budgeting for the project.

Built in the 1940s, the Sweet Home wastewater treatment plant has been upgraded several times in its history. It's needed dozens of renovations to better serve the city of 10,000 people and meet air quality regulations.

In 2020, the Sweet Home City Council voted to stop outsourcing and bring overplant operations in-house to save taxpayers some $176,000 per year. The costs of the wastewater plant's major renovations totaled $28.2 million in 2019, millions of which would have come from state grants and city coffers.

According to Sweet Home Public Works Director Greg Springman, the plant has struggled with managing excess capacity during rainy seasons. He said the federal funds allow the city to avoid taking out a loan and burdening taxpayers.

"It's not just about we're going to fix this. We're going to build this new plant that we've been designing for three years, and it's going be paid for, and the customers don't have to pay for" it, Springman said.

Springman said the city plans on breaking ground as soon as late July or early August. Portland-based Murraysmith & Associates Inc. has the contract.

The new money comes from the Environmental Protection Agency's Clean Water State Revolving Fund program, a federal-state partnership offering low-cost financing to communities for water projects.

Tim Gruver covers the city of Albany and Linn County. He can be contacted at 541-812-6114 or Tim.Gruver@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter via @T_TimeForce.

