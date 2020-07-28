Sweet Home suspect charged with baton assault

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Sweet Home suspect was accused of using a baton to assault another man earlier this month.

Christopher Lance Turner, 24, was charged with second-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon and third degree assault on July 13 in Linn County Circuit Court.

The crimes allegedly occurred on July 12, and the Sweet Home Police Department was the investigating agency.

Judge Rachel Kittson-MaQatish set Turner’s bail at $50,000.

The next hearing in the case was scheduled for Aug. 10.

