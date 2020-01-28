Sweet Home student detained after bringing gun to high school

A 15-year-old student was detained Tuesday morning after an incident involving a firearm at Sweet Home High School.

At approximately 8:45 a.m., the Sweet Home Police Department responded to a report concerning a student with a gun. An investigation by the school resource officer, administration and police personnel determined that a 15-year-old male brought a firearm to school and showed it to other students. According to a SHPD release, witnesses reported that the youth in question had stated he intended to use it on another student.

The Sweet Home School District initiated a lockdown for the high school. The junior high and Boys & Girls Clubs of the Greater Santiam were placed on a lockout, meaning no one was permitted to enter the school or facility.

The 15-year-old student was found in a classroom and detained without incident at around 9:30 a.m. He was taken into custody on charges of possession of a firearm in a public building, unlawful possession of a firearm, and carrying a concealed weapon. He was lodged at the Linn-Benton Juvenile Detention Center.

The weapon, a small loaded handgun, was found on school property after officers received information from other students.