The suspect in last week's Sweet Home domestic assault, police chase and standoff taunted law enforcement officers after the pursuit, as he exited his Jeep Wrangler with an AR-15-style rifle, according to court paperwork.
Darrell Schilling refused commands to drop the weapon and “made repeated verbal challenges to officers, such as ‘Are you ready to rock?’” according to a probable cause affidavit in the case, written by a Sweet Home Police Department officer.
Schilling, 50, was charged in Linn County Circuit Court this week with felony attempt to elude (by vehicle), unlawful use of a weapon, coercion-domestic violence, two counts of fourth-degree assault-domestic violence, reckless driving, criminal trespass while in possession of a firearm and interfering with a peace officer or parole or probation officer.
The victim in the case, a woman who has a court order prohibiting Schilling from contacting her, told authorities that he came to her house in the 2300 block of Ironwood Street the night of March 22.
Schilling demanded money.
When she refused, “Darrell grabbed her by the throat and threw her between an entertainment center and a wall in the living room of the residence," the affidavit states. "She told me that she attempted to get up off of the ground and Darrell struck her repeatedly with a closed fist on the left side of her head, causing the right side of her head to strike the wall."
He struck her again a short time later in the kitchen, grabbed her hair and threw her to the ground, the accuser told authorities, according to the affidavit.
“Darrell repeatedly told her that he was going to kill her and the rest of her family, and told her that if she called the police he would kill them as well,” the affidavit states.
The Sweet Home Police Department was called to a report of the domestic disturbance at about 5:30 p.m. March 22 and arrived to see a man fleeing in his vehicle.
Police pursued the man for about a mile to an overgrown road in a wooded area near Drain River Road and Clark Mill Road. A man later identified as Schilling then stopped and exited his vehicle.
The Linn County regional SWAT team responded to negotiate. As the standoff wore on, the man re-entered his vehicle. The Lane County SWAT team relieved the Linn County SWAT team at about 3:30 a.m. March 23.
According to the Sweet Home Police Department, Schilling surrendered and was arrested at about 5:30 a.m. March 23. No one was injured during the standoff.
In court on Monday, Schilling blamed alcohol for his poor decision-making.