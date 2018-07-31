A Sweet Home woman was charged with attempted murder and first-degree assault on Monday afternoon in Linn County Circuit Court.
Nancy Edwards, 56, allegedly stabbed her ex-boyfriend Michael Speck during an argument on Sunday, puncturing his lung, according to a news release from the Linn County Sheriff’s Office.
“She stabbed the victim twice, at least from what I can tell, twice in the back,” Prosecutor Alex Olenick said, during Monday’s court hearing. Edwards appeared via teleconference from the Linn County Jail.
Olenick asked for security in the amount of $250,000.
Defense attorney Tyler Reid, handling the afternoon round of arraignments from the jail, requested bail of $50,000. Reid said that Edwards’ conduct came out of a history of domestic violence against her.
Judge Daniel Murphy set security at $250,000.
The next hearing in the case was set for Aug. 13. Paul Kuebrich was appointed as counsel for Edwards.
According to LCSO, Speck called 9-1-1 and said he was stabbed after he told Edwards she had to move off his property on Pleasant Valley Road near Sweet Home.
While Speck was on the phone with dispatchers, Edwards broke through a sliding glass door and tried to attack him a second time, according to a news release.
