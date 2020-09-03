Sweet Home sex offender charged with new sex crime

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A registered sex offender from Sweet Home was accused of a new sex crime during a hearing in Linn County Circuit Court on Thursday afternoon.

Marcus Avery Duncan, 54, was charged with first-degree sex abuse.

The crime allegedly occurred between July 1 and Sept. 1, 2019, and the victim was under the age of 14.

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case.

Duncan’s attorney wasn’t listed in Oregon’s online court database, nor was his bail.

In 2002, Duncan was found guilty of first-degree sex abuse at the conclusion of a one-day bench trial in Linn County. He was sentenced to more than six years in prison.

Duncan was required due to his conviction to register as a sex offender, according to court records.

