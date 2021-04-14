Sweet Home School District works on new boundaries

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Albany Democrat-Herald.

"Oak Heights' enrollment has been declining since 2012," Yahraes said.

In 2008, there were about 340 students in the school. Now, there are about 270 students enrolled there.

As a result, Yahraes said the proposed plan is to reroute students along the Hawthorne boundary north of Highway 20 to Oak Heights.

"We do not have additional classroom capacity at Hawthorne," Yahraes said in a letter to parents explaining the need to redraw the school's boundary. "We realize that changing schools can be challenging," he added, noting that the district has come up with a plan to ease the transition.

The boundary changes, if approved, would take affect in the fall.

Students that wish to remain at Hawthorne, Yahares said, are pre-approved for an inner-district transfer meaning they can fill out forms from the school district to remain at Hawthorne despite no longer being within the boundary.

In the 2022-23 school year, those students would be reviewed to determine if they would continue to remain in Hawthorne or return to their new resident school boundary.

"We think it's a fair process," Yahares said.

Parents and families, he said, have been informed of the proposed plan and their options. An information session was held on Tuesday with three families attending. All families were sent a letter explaining the need to alter boundaries.

